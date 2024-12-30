Excited Osaka says 'deep love' of tennis keeps her going

tennis

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said Sunday she still had a "deep love" for tennis and was excited for the coming season, believing she can revisit her former glories.

The Japanese 27-year-old has struggled for consistency since returning to the court in January this year after the birth of her daughter Shai in July 2023.

Her best results since then have been two quarterfinal appearances, which Osaka called "very painful".

"I think 2024 humbled me, but I think I also grew a lot," she said at the Auckland Classic, which she is using as a springboard to the Australian Open Grand Slam -- a tournament she won in 2019 and 2021.

"I worked way harder than I ever have before and it was very painful to not get the results I wanted, but I feel like I am growing and learning. And I'm really excited for this year. I played some really good matches (in 2024)."

Her season was cut short by injury in October, after just one tournament under Patrick Mouratoglou, the Frenchman best known for being the long-time coach of Serena Williams.

Osaka, now ranked 58, said there was plenty to look forward to and the fire to succeed was still burning inside her.

"What keeps me going in tennis is, I guess, stepping on the court and learning something new every day," she said. "And obviously I'm really competitive, I love to win tournaments, to win matches, to play the best players in the world and see what I can achieve."

Asked if she still had the drive to get back to the top, Osaka replied: "Yeah, definitely. A year to two back I didn't know whether I wanted to play again. I feel like for me, since the first time people knew about me, it was such a fast whirlwind I didn't really have time to breathe.

"And I think having time with my family and having my daughter gave me the space to understand that I have a deep love for tennis and that I would love to see where that could go."

But Osaka cautioned that she was not the type of person to play on indefinitely if the results do not come.

"I don't think I am the type of player that would hang around,"she said. "I mean I have a lot of respect for other players on tour, but the point of my life that I'm at right now, if I'm not above a certain ranking, I don't see myself playing.

"I'd rather spend time with my daughter if I'm not where I think I should be and I think I can be."

