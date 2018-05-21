Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) celebrates after scoring during first period NHL Western Conference Finals game 5 hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Winnipeg, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)
nhl

Golden Knights advance to Stanley Cup Final

WINNIPEG, Manitoba

Ryan Reaves scored the winning goal, Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights pushed their remarkable expansion season into the Stanley Cup Final, beating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday in Game 5 of the Western Conference final.

Alex Tuch also scored for the Knights. They lost Game 1 in Winnipeg before winning four straight to become the first expansion team since the 1968 St. Louis Blues — when the six initial expansion teams were put alone in the West — to get to the final.

Vegas will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning or the Washington Capitals in the final. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference final 3-2, with Game 6 set for Monday night in Washington.

Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves.

Winnipeg Jets players are huge and fast; yet Vegas beat them anyway

Not bad for a team that didn't even exist a year ago

0 ( +0 / -0 )

