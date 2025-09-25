 Japan Today
Britain Soccer League Cup
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English League cup third round soccer match between Port Vale and Arsenal at Vale Park, Stoke-on-Trent, England, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
soccer

Eze scores first Arsenal goal in League Cup win; Man City, Tottenham and Newcastle also advance

By STEVE DOUGLAS
LONDON

Eberechi Eze scored his first goal for Arsenal in a 2-0 win at Port Vale in the English League Cup on Wednesday, while Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham also beat third-tier opponents to advance to the last 16.

Making his fifth appearance for his boyhood team following a summer move from Crystal Palace, Eze stroked home a cool finish in the eighth minute after running onto Myles Lewis-Skelly’s deft backheel. Leandro Trossard added the second in the 86th.

Arsenal fielded a heavily rotated team for a competition that likely ranks lowest on its list of priorities this season, even if manager Mikel Arteta is under increasing pressure to win the club’s first major trophy since 2020.

Pep Guardiola did the same with Man City, yet started Phil Foden and saw the England midfielder score the first goal from outside the area and set up the second for Savinho in a 2-0 win at Huddersfield.

Joao Palhinha’s overhead kick was the highlight of Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Doncaster, and both Joelinton and William Osula scored twice for defending champion Newcastle in its 4-1 home win over Bradford.

The draw for the last 16 was scheduled for later Wednesday and will also include Liverpool, Chelsea and Wrexham – the globally popular second-tier team co-owned by “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds.

