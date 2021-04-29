Newsletter Signup Register / Login
F1 Canadian GP replaced by Turkish GP due to pandemic

MONTREAL

Formula One's Canadian Grand Prix has been canceled for the second year in a row amid coronavirus restrictions and will be replaced by a race in Turkey, organizers said Wednesday.

F1 said it is impossible to hold the June 13 race in Canada this year because of a mandatory 14-day quarantine, and a Turkish GP will be held on that date instead.

Fans will get refunds or can transfer their tickets to next year's race in Montreal.

Turkey returned to F1's reshaped calendar last year and hosted a race for the first time since 2011. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton sealed his record-equaling seventh F1 title in Istanbul.

Hamilton leads Red Bull star Max Verstappen by one point after two races this year, with both winning one each.

The next race is the Portuguese GP in Portimao on Sunday.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

