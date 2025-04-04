F1's Japanese GP has storylines that may be as fleeting as the country's cherry blossoms

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan, center, flanked by Kick Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany, left, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, responds to a journalist's question during a news conference at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Thursday, April 3, 2025, ahead Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix race. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

auto racing

By STEPHEN WADE

The Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday is only the third Formula 1 race of the season, and several plots are developing that promise a few twists in addition to the turns on the famous Suzuka circuit.

But the fresh storylines could be as fleeting as the cherry blossoms seen all over Japan at this time of the year.

There's McLaren, which has been the early force after winning the first two races. Are Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri about to run away with the season just as Red Bull and Max Verstappen have in winning the last four drivers' titles?

How about seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who moved this season from Mercedes and is looking for his first victory for Ferrari. He won the sprint two weekends ago in Shanghai. In Sunday's main race in China, he and teammate Charles Leclerc were disqualifed for technical infringements.

And back to the cherry blossoms in Japan — the season typically lasts for only about two weeks, from the initial blooms to the splendorous peak. A sellout crowed of about 115,000 on Sunday at Suzuka — the Honda-operated track in central Japan — will be following every lap of Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda. Tsunoda was promoted to Red Bull last week from Racing Bulls, its feeder team.

A Japanese driver has never won an F1 race.

McLaren has been much better than everyone else in the first two races. Norris won in Australia and Piastri in China. Norris has 44 points to lead the driver standings followed Verstappen with 36, George Russell of Mercedes with 35, and Piastri on 34.

“We know realistically the McLarens are exceptionally strong, and I think it’s going to be challenging for anybody else to compete with them,” Russell said. “But you know, we saw last year how dominant Red Bull were, and suddenly they weren’t at the end of the season.”

Ditto Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

“Our performance compared to McLaren is just not good enough,” Leclerc said.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has won five times in Japan, but not since 2018. Foremost on Ferrari's mind is having Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified in China for those technical infringments.

“It’s been a very difficult first part of the season,” Hamilton's teammate Leclerc said on Thursday. “The first two races were difficult, the pace was not where we expected it to be, and to lose even more points than we already did with that, it hurts the team a lot."

'I’m confident because whenever you make mistakes, you learn from them, especially when they cost that much," he added.

Hamilton has nine points. He was 10th in Australia after his win in the Shanghai sprint.

The phrase, roughly translated from Japanese into English, means “Tsunoda, go for it!"

Expect almost all of the 115,000 sellout crowd on Sunday to be wildly supporing Tsunoda. Having Tsunoda promoted from Racing Bulls to Red Bull — the feeder team to the No. 1 team — gives Japanese fans hope.

Almost 20 Japanese drivers have particiaped in F1 and none has won a race. Three have reached the podium with third-place finishes — Aguri Suzuki in 1990 and Kamui Kobayahi in 2012, both at the Japanese GP, and Takuma Sato in 2004 in the United States GP.

Sato also won two Indianapolis 500s.

Tsunoda may have the best chance of a victory of any Japanese driver. He's driving one of F1's best cars, and he's known for his speed.

“I think he (Tsunoda) always had the raw speed,” said Pierre Gasly, the Frenchman who drives for Alpine and is a former Red Bull driver. “He was a little bit too hectic behind the wheel at times, on the radio. I think in that sense he’s matured enough in minimizing the mistakes.”

The wild card on Sunday could be Verstappen — the Dutchman has won the last three races in Japan. Rain is in the forecast for Sunday, and Verstappen is F1's best driver in the rain. If that eventuates, look for No. 4 to be among the leaders in the wet.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.