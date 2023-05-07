Newsletter Signup Register / Login
F1 French Grand Prix
FILE - Stefano Domenicali, President & Chief Executive Officer of the FIA, arrives at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Domenicali said he is open to discussing the potential return of the French Grand Prix with the country's president in an interview with the told L'Equipe newspaper published Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
auto racing

F1 boss open to discuss return of French GP with Macron

PARIS

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali said he is open to discussing the potential return of the French Grand Prix with the country's president.

Domenicali told L'Equipe newspaper in an interview published Saturday that he would be ready for a sit down with Emmanuel Macron to talk about the future of the world’s oldest grand prix.

“The day President Macron tells me he wants to talk about the return of France, I will come,” Domenicali said. “If he wants to talk, I will be there as soon as he wants to talk.”

The French Grand Prix was cut from the 2023 F1 calendar amid the emergence of new competitors for the old European racetracks and as the sport increases its global appeal to new territories.

“One can’t say, ‘I come because I am France.’ More than anyone, I want your country to return to the calendar, but you have to make the efforts that others do," Domenicali added.

The French Grand Prix was held last year at the Paul Ricard circuit, also known as Le Castellet. The race, which was organized at Magny-Cours from 1991-2008, had returned to the calendar in 2018 after a 10-year hiatus.

The race was first held in 1906 but was dropped in 2008 because of financial issues.

“We respect everything that France has done for this sport,” Domenicali said. “You have great drivers, you have a team, you have a large audience. Just come and see us to talk.”

