Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton wants to see more diversity in Formula One Photo: POOL/AFP/File
auto racing

F1 champion Hamilton pledges to boost diversity in auto racing

1 Comment
By Bryn Lennon
LONDON

Lewis Hamilton pledged on Thursday to grow the number of black people in motor racing, announcing members of his Hamilton Commission that aims to tackle the lack of diversity at all levels of the sport.

The British six-time Formula One world champion, who has been vocal in his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, launched the initiative in June.

The 14-member body includes Hamilton's former McLaren boss Martin Whitmarsh, former sports minister Tracey Crouch and Hayaatun Sillem, the chief executive of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Hamilton, who will attempt to equal Michael Schumacher's record of 91 Grand Prix wins in Russia this weekend -- is the only black driver in Formula One.

Red Bull's British-born Thai Alexander Albon is the sport's only other non-white competitor.

"What is more concerning is that there are still very few people of color across the sport as a whole," Hamilton said in a statement.

"In F1, our teams are much bigger than the athletes that front them, but representation is insufficient across every skill set -- from the garage to the engineers in the factories and design departments."

Hamilton said change was not coming quickly enough and it was important to know why.

"This is why I wanted to set up the commission," he said. "And I'm proud to be working with the Royal Academy of Engineering and our incredible board of commissioners to identify the barriers facing young black people to take up STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) careers in motor sports.

"We are dedicated to this cause and, together, we will make a change."

Sillem, of the Royal Academy of Engineering, said it was a "truly unique opportunity to drive transformational change on this crucial issue and, in the process, to learn more about how we can enrich diversity in other parts of engineering and society".

Hamilton has led fellow drivers in taking the knee at races this season following the death of George Floyd in the United States.

His Mercedes team have painted their cars black for this season, instead of their trademark silver, to signal their commitment to greater diversity and inclusion.

F1 has launched an equality and diversity task force to increase opportunity for minority groups and has pledged to work with the Hamilton Commission.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

What kind of diversity? There is a dearth of Native Americans and transsexuals in the sport.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel