F1 driver Norris says his watch stolen after Euro 2020 final

LONDON

Formula One driver Lando Norris says his watch was stolen after he left the European Championship final at Wembley Stadium.

Norris was unharmed but "shaken" by the incident on Sunday night, and the British driver was being supported by his McLaren team ahead of the British Grand Prix this weekend at Silverstone.

"McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken," the team said in a statement.

"Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.

"As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further.”

The theft is one more off-field incident that has overshadowed England's loss to Italy after a penalty shootout in the final.

The security operation around Wembley has been widely criticized following arrests and injuries after ticketless people broke through police lines to get into Wembley Stadium and caused havoc.

