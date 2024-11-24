 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives the course during qualifying for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
auto racing

F1 drivers complain about marijuana smoke while preparing for Las Vegas Grand Prix

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS

Formula 1 drivers complained this week about the smell of marijuana as they prepared for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with one even joking they could fail drug tests.

Marijuana is legal in Nevada and the odor can often be prevalent among those attending sporting events.

“Yes, there was a smell of weed,” Williams driver Franco Colapinto said. “If they dope (test) the drivers now, I think we’ll all test positive. When we all test positive, there will be a mess.”

Drivers had three practice sessions as well as qualifying beginning Thursday leading up to Saturday night's race.

Max Verstappen, who went into the race hoping to clinch his fourth consecutive series title, said the smell of marijuana was quite noticeable.

“I was quite high in the car,” Verstappen said jokingly. "It’s not ideal because you can also smell it while driving and it’s quite extreme.”

His Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, echoed Verstappen's comments.

“I’m tired of it already," Perez said. "The amount is incredible.”

Nevada voters approved legalizing the drug in 2016, and the new law took effect Jan. 1, 2017. Marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

Marijuana can only legally be purchased in Nevada from state-licensed dispensaries, and only those at least 21 are allowed to buy the drug.

Though the smell of marijuana is common near sporting events, it's rare for the odor to emanate inside a closed venue because any kind of smoking is illegal in most public indoor spaces.

As a result, this was a not an issue when the Super Bowl was played in February at Allegiant Stadium, which also is home to the Las Vegas Raiders. Similarly, while marijuana often is noticeable outside T-Mobile Arena for Vegas Golden Knights games and UFC events, inside is another matter.

F1 drivers, notably, didn't complain last year when the series made its debut on the Las Vegas Strip.

