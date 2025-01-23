 Japan Today
auto racing

F1 drivers could be suspended for swearing or political statements under new rules

PARIS

Formula 1 drivers could be suspended from racing or lose championship points for swearing or making political statements under new rules from the series' governing body, the FIA.

That could deepen a rift with the drivers, who criticized the FIA last year after Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were punished for swearing in FIA news conferences.

These measures published by the FIA on Wednesday apply to “misconduct,” which is defined by the FIA as including both offensive language and physical assault, or for acts deemed to cause “moral injury or loss” to the FIA and auto racing in general.

Similar punishments also apply for “political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA" without written approval in advance.

The new regulations are labeled as a “guideline to assist stewards” on punishments and fines starting from 40,000 euros ($41,600) for an F1 driver's first offense. The standard fine is 10,000 euros but punishments for F1 drivers are multiplied by four.

The suggested fine doubles for a second offense, along with a suspended one-month ban. A third offense within a two-year period carries a proposed fine of 120,000 euros ($125,000) for an F1 driver, a one-month ban and the loss of an unspecified number of championship points.

In cases involving political, religious or personal statements, the FIA regulations also specify the stewards should demand a “public apology and repudiation of comments.”

