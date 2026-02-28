F1 hopes to fuel growth in North America with Netflix and Apple

auto racing

By Nicolas REVISE

Formula 1 is well anchored in the United States with its American owners and three Grand Prix races, but the sport hopes to push its growing popularity further with the help of Netflix and Apple.

The Netflix documentary "F1: Drive to Survive", which begins its eighth season on Friday, has already taken motor sport's top discipline into a new dimension.

The series provides a behind-the-scenes look at the sport's drivers, managers and team owners.

While critics complain that the series magnifies tensions between drivers and managers for entertainment value, it has introduced a younger audience, particularly women, to F1.

The documentary series and the additional races in the United States have been "seismic changes in terms of where we were as a sport," said Liam Parker, head of communications for F1, which has been a subsidiary of U.S. group Liberty Media since 2016.

Founded in 1991, Nasdaq-listed Liberty Media has spent the last decade pushing hard to boost F1's audience in the United States, where NASCAR and IndyCar dominate.

"Drive to Survive" co-executive producer Tom Rogers believes F1 has enormous potential in the United States thanks to it now hosting three Grand Prix races -- in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

Out of F1's global audience of some 800 million viewers, only some 52 million are in the United States, according to Parker.

"We're not really scratching the surface in the U.S. in terms of what we can do given the size of that audience," he said recently in Bahrain, where F1 held a series of pre-season tests.

The sport is also still basking in the success of "F1: The Movie" starring Brad Pitt. In addition to box office success last year, the film garnered four Oscar nominations, including for best picture.

This year five of the 24 Grand Prix races will be broadcast live at giant-screen IMAX theaters across the United States.

This year also sees a switch in TV broadcasting rights from Disney's ESPN to Apple TV.

The deal is worth a reported $150 million per year to F1, according to U.S. media.

"When we are talking about Apple in the U.S., we are talking about a new partner of Formula 1 that is believing in us with a great plan of being the protagonist of the growth in the U.S.," said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

But F1 is setting its sights on more than just the United States.

"I think we're all anticipating probably a Latin American boost in Formula One interest... with Franco" Colapinto, the Argentinian driver for Alpine, said Rogers. "And I think Latin America is an enormous market, especially for Netflix."

Mexican driver Sergio Perez with Cadillac and Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto with Audi are also draws for Latin American viewers.

© 2026 AFP