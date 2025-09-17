 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Netherlands F1 GP Auto Racing
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia leads the race in front of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
auto racing

F1 in 2026 to have six sprint events including three new locations

0 Comments
PARIS

Six sprint events, including three at new locations, are on next year’s Formula 1 calendar.

The total number of sprints stays the same, with the first event of 2026 taking place in Shanghai followed by Miami.

Silverstone, which last hosted a sprint in 2021, returns.

Montreal, Zandvoort and Singapore are set to host their first ever sprint weekend, F1 announced on Tuesday.

There will be no sprint weekends in the last six rounds of the championship, a stark contrast with this season which features three sprints in the final six grands prix.

The 2026 F1 calendar features 24 races and was published in June.

Sprints are shorter races covering 100 kilometers, about one-third of a grand prix distance. According to F1 figures, TV viewership during sprint weekends in 2024 averaged 10% higher than on non-sprint weekends.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel