F1 Miami GP Auto Racing
Aaron Mart, 4, and his sister Eloise, 2, whose father is an engineer for the Red Bull team, have their photo taken by their mother Anne Bachelay in front of a Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race logo in the shape of the track, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
auto racing

F1 signs 10-year extension with Miami Grand Prix that keeps race on calendar through 2041

By JENNA FRYER
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.

Formula 1 announced a 10-year extension with the Miami Grand Prix on Friday that will ensure the event remains on the calendar through 2041.

The race debuted in 2022 as the second F1 race in the United States on the schedule. Sunday's running will be the fourth in what was originally a 10-year contract between Miami promoters and F1.

There are now three F1 races in the U.S. every year. Las Vegas was added to the schedule in 2023. F1 also makes a stop at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The Miami extension comes two days after F1 announced a three-year extension with Mexico City. The difference, though, is that Mexico City in the final year of its existing contract.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Niseko Green Season 2025

