Austria F1 GP Auto Racing
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the third free practice session for the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, July 3, 2021. The Austrian Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
auto racing

F1: Verstappen dominates final practice ahead of qualifying

By JEROME PUGMIRE
SPIELBERG, Austria

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen dominated the third and final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

The Red Bull driver finished well clear of Mercedes pair Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in warm and sunny weather, when cloudy conditions had been anticipated.

He was .54 seconds ahead of Bottas and a sizable .69 in front of his title rival Hamilton, the defending F1 champion.

Verstappen's main time gains were in terms of straight-line speed — a familiar strength this season — and on corners 1 and 3.

“Breaking too early and carrying too much speed into the apex,” was the answer given to Hamilton by his race engineer, when Hamilton asked why he was losing time on Turn 3.

Frenchman Pierre Gasly was an impressive fourth for AlphaTauri, while four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel was 10th for Aston Martin. The track announcer wished a happy birthday to the 34-year-old German before the session started.

Verstappen waited until nearly the halfway point of the hour-long run before coming out on track and rocketed up the leaderboard.

Earlier Saturday, Hamilton agreed to a two-year contract extension with Mercedes, taking him until the end of 2023.

He is having a tough fight this season.

Verstappen is 18 points ahead of Hamilton after eight races, leading him 4-3 for wins and 3-2 for pole positions.

Motor Racing

Sadly Vettel was hit with a three-place grid penalty I hear. Would that satisfy Alonso? Why did Seb’s pit crew not warn him about what was screaming around the final corners behind him?

The most astonishing results were Russell getting his Williams into the top 10, and Lando Norris in p2!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Russell is in p.8, I see! How long can he hold that once the race starts?

Well done to Perez for p.3 too.

Just watched an interesting documentary on TV based around Honda and their updated engine, and why it is the best on the grid right now.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

