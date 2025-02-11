 Japan Today
Britain Soccer FA CUP
Plymouth's players celebrate after the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool at Home Park stadium in Plymouth, England, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
soccer

FA Cup draw: Man City plays Plymouth and Man United hosts Fulham

By JAMES ROBSON
MANCHESTER, England

Manchester City will play second-tier Plymouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Plymouth — last in division two — produced a stunning upset on Sunday to eliminate Premier League leader Liverpool. Its reward for that giantkilling is the chance to pull off another cup shock when it travels to Etihad Stadium to face Pep Guardiola's City, the four-time defending league champion.

Holder Manchester United is at home to Fulham in one of three all-Premier League matchups. Newcastle hosts Brighton in another, and Bournemouth is at home to Wolverhampton.

Aston Villa plays second-tier Cardiff.

Burnley, which is chasing promotion to the Premier League, travels to Preston.

Doncaster or Crystal Palace were playing on Monday, with the winner traveling to Millwall.

Exeter or Nottingham Forest play on Tuesday for the chance to host Ipswich.

