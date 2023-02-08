Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer FA Cup
Wrexham players look dejected after Sheffield's Billy Sharp scored his side's second goalduring the FA Cup 4th round soccer match between Sheffield United and Wrexham at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
soccer

FA Cup dream over for Wrexham and its Hollywood owners

By STEVE DOUGLAS
LONDON

For Wrexham’s Hollywood owners, the sequel proved to be a heartbreaker.

The Welsh soccer club owned by celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney lost its FA Cup replay with Sheffield United 3-1 on Tuesday, conceding two goals deep into stoppage time.

A win for Wrexham, the lowest-ranked team remaining in the famous old competition, would have set up a match in the fifth round — or the last 16 — with Tottenham and star striker Harry Kane.

Instead, it was despair for the team from the fifth tier of English soccer which has hit the headlines over the last two years after it was bought by Reynolds and McElhenney for $2.5 million in November 2020 on the recommendation of one of their writers.

Sheffield United forced a replay by scoring an equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time in the first game between the teams, which ended 3-3 at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Reynolds attended that game but wasn’t at the replay at Bramall Lane.

“So proud of these boys,” Reynolds posted to his 21.1 million followers on Twitter. “And the 4000 plus away supporters who gave it all.”

