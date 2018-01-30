Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Manchester City players react after a goal by Bernardo Silva, 2nd right, was disallowed during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Cardiff City and Manchester City at Cardiff City stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
soccer

FA Cup: Man City drawn vs Wigan in repeat of 2013 final

LONDON

Manchester City was drawn against Wigan in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday, for a repeat of the 2013 final won surprisingly by the current third-tier leader.

The four biggest teams left in the draw — Man City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham — were kept apart in the last 16.

United will play away to Huddersfield or Birmingham, Chelsea will host Hull, and Tottenham will be away to Millwall or Rochdale if it gets past fourth-tier Newport in a fourth-round replay.

Wigan beat City 1-0 in the 2013 final for one of the biggest shocks in the competition in recent years. Wigan was relegated that season, too, and now plays in League One.

City leads the Premier League by 12 points.

Fifth-round draw:

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Notts County/Swansea

West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton

Chelsea vs. Hull

Leicester vs. Sheffield United

Huddersfield/Birmingham vs. Manchester United

Millwall/Rochdale vs. Newport County/Tottenham

Brighton vs. Coventry

Wigan vs. Manchester City

