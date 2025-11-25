Fan groups call on Premier League clubs to freeze ticket prices

Fans hola a poster of Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe during a Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester City in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Fan groups have called on Premier League clubs to freeze home ticket prices for the next two seasons, share pricing data and hold talks with supporters' groups.

More than 100 groups signed a letter, published by the Football Supporters’ Association on Monday, that said fan loyalty “shouldn’t be maximized for profit.”

“Football is for everyone. Rising prices are making it harder for regular fans, especially younger generations and working-class communities, to attend matches,” the letter reads. “A halt on ticket increases gives us the chance to make sure football stays inclusive and accessible to all.”

Nineteen out of 20 top-flight clubs raised prices for the 2024-25 season and 13 did so this campaign.

Not hiking prices for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons would halt the “arms race,” the fan groups argued.

“We know some clubs worry about holding prices if their rivals continue to raise theirs. That’s why a Premier League-wide halt is needed. It stops the constant cycle of increases and allows time to find a fairer, more transparent approach that doesn’t keep loading the burden onto fans.”

The letter noted that the existing 30-pound ($39) away-ticket cap “was a landmark agreement that proved clubs and supporters can work together to make positive change. It showed that valuing your supporters strengthens the game, and is something that must continue.”

