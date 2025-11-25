 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Premier League Soccer
Fans hola a poster of Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe during a Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester City in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
soccer

Fan groups call on Premier League clubs to freeze ticket prices

0 Comments
LONDON

Fan groups have called on Premier League clubs to freeze home ticket prices for the next two seasons, share pricing data and hold talks with supporters' groups.

More than 100 groups signed a letter, published by the Football Supporters’ Association on Monday, that said fan loyalty “shouldn’t be maximized for profit.”

“Football is for everyone. Rising prices are making it harder for regular fans, especially younger generations and working-class communities, to attend matches,” the letter reads. “A halt on ticket increases gives us the chance to make sure football stays inclusive and accessible to all.”

Nineteen out of 20 top-flight clubs raised prices for the 2024-25 season and 13 did so this campaign.

Not hiking prices for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons would halt the “arms race,” the fan groups argued.

“We know some clubs worry about holding prices if their rivals continue to raise theirs. That’s why a Premier League-wide halt is needed. It stops the constant cycle of increases and allows time to find a fairer, more transparent approach that doesn’t keep loading the burden onto fans.”

The letter noted that the existing 30-pound ($39) away-ticket cap “was a landmark agreement that proved clubs and supporters can work together to make positive change. It showed that valuing your supporters strengthens the game, and is something that must continue.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel