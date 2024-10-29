Fans in Ohtani's hometown pack in to watch Game 3 of World Series

People watch on a live stream before the start of Game 3 of the baseball World Series between Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees during a public viewing event in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, the hometown of Shohei Ohtani, on Tuesday.

baseball

By STEPHEN WADE

Hundreds of fans filed into a public viewing center in Shohei Ohtani's hometown in Iwate Prefecture on Tuesday morning — the country is 13 hours ahead of Yankee Stadium — to cheer the country's top celebrity over breakfast in Game 3 of the World Series.

Fans lined up outside the Oshu City Cultural Center, a 500-seat auditorium, on a perfect fall morning to watch their local hero in a live telecast. They were there an hour before the game started.

Many came dressed in Dodger Blue — caps or jerseys — and were supplied with various noisemakers, including thunder sticks. The hall was adorned with posters announcing Ohtani as “The Pride of Oshu City.”

Ohtani, playing two days after dislocating his left shoulder in Game 2, drew a walk on his first at-bat. That drew wild cheers from the 250 fans attending, who chanted "Go, Go. Shohei." Then came even more cheers when the Dodgers took a 2-0 lead on Freddie Freeman's home run.

Among the mostly older fans were about 20 children from the kindergarten that Ohtani attended. They came equipped with small flags emblazoned with Ohtani's smiling face.

This is the town where Ohtani played Little League, starred as a pitcher and hitter at Hanamaki Higashi High School, and became the favorite son of Iwate Prefecture, a mountainous region abutting the Pacific Ocean.

All eyes at the viewing were on the Dodgers superstar — and his left shoulder. His injury briefly cast a pall and flipped Japan's mood from magic to morose.

Then came relief. The magic returned as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts started Ohtani as the designated hitter and leadoff hitter in Game 3, what local fans and all of baseball wanted to see.

