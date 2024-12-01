Ireland beats Australia 22-19

Ireland's players celebrate after their teammate Gus McCarthy scored a try during the Autumn Nations Series rugby union match between Ireland and Australia, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

rugby union

Ireland rugby coach Andy Farrell will head into his secondment with the British and Irish Lions on the back of a narrow win over Australia, the team he intends to bring down on next year’s tour.

Replacement hooker Gus McCarthy crashed over at the back of a rolling maul for the clinching try in a 22-19 victory in Dublin on Saturday, ensuring Irish rugby’s 150th birthday party wasn’t spoiled by the Wallabies.

Australia coach Joe Schmidt’s Dublin homecoming ended in a second straight loss to conclude his team’s year-ending European tour. The Wallabies return home with wins over England and Wales followed by losses to Scotland and Ireland, and plenty of work to do ahead of Farrell’s Lions visiting in June.

Australia led 13-5 at halftime after winger Max Jorgenson’s try and eight points from the boot of flyhalf Noah Lolesio.

Ireland recovered in the second half to post a fourth straight win over the Wallabies, with captain Caelan Doris adding to Josh van der Flier’s first-half try before McCarthy got the winning score in the 73rd.

No. 2-ranked Ireland claimed three wins out of four this autumn, starting with a loss to New Zealand and rebounding against Argentina, Fiji and finally Australia.

Simon Easterby, Ireland's defense coach, will take the reins as Farrell temporarily switches jobs and focuses on leading the Lions to a second straight series win in Australia, whose future looks brighter than it did a month ago.

Schmidt, who left a great legacy in Irish rugby after coaching the national team from 2013-19, has given 19 players debuts in 2024. The latest was Waratahs flyhalf Tane Edmed, who entered in the 74th minute and spent less than three minutes on the field before being taken off for a HIA and not returning.

The big find was Joseph Sua'ali'i, who switched codes from rugby league last month and made his third start of the autumn, impressing again with his handling and offloads as well as his work under the high ball.

It was from one Sua'ali'i pat-down that Australia eventually scored the game's first try in the 19th. Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast's tackle on Andrew Kellaway prevented a try in the right corner, but play spread to the left and after a lovely pass from Lolesio, Jorgensen dived over near the corner flag.

Josh van der Flier's try from close range got Ireland on the board but Australia was winning the turnover battle — it was 3-0 in that department by the 30th minute — and making regular breaks through the Irish defense.

From one, prop Taniela Tupou, on the back of an interception, broke clear and reached just outside the 22 before attempting an audacious pass over his shoulder. Prendergast grabbed the ball back, but gave away a penalty that was booted over by Lolesio for 13-5.

Prendergast's penalty closed the gap for Ireland in the 43rd and the flyhalf — starting a second straight test match — slotted a simple conversion to put the home side ahead for the first time after Doris exploited a gap from Jamison Gibson-Park's long pass to cross between the posts.

The turnaround briefly roused the capacity crowd but poor discipline again stifled Ireland’s progress as Lolesio landed two more penalties to give the initiative back to the Wallabies.

Cian Healy, whose sons Beau and Russell were among the matchday mascots, came on for his Irish-record 134th international appearance in the 67th minute, surpassing Brian O’Driscoll's haul. O'Driscoll was among those applauding from the stands.

The veteran prop looked in serious danger of his big day being ruined by defeat but fellow front-row replacement McCarthy saved the day.

