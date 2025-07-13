Farrell makes tour debut as Lions thrash Australia-New Zealand XV

Scrum-half Ben White got on the scoresheet for the British and Irish Lions against a Australia and New Zealand Invitational XV

Owen Farrell made his tour debut from the bench and Duhan van der Merwe bagged a hat-trick of tries as a polished British and Irish Lions crushed a combined Australia-New Zealand side 48-0 on Saturday.

The thumping eight-try romp at Adelaide Oval was their fifth consecutive win to ensure an unblemished record heading into the first test against the Wallabies next weekend in Brisbane.

"Delighted, we did everything we set out before the game," said Tadhg Beirne, who captained in place of the rested Maro Itoje.

"We fronted up, the ruck was really good again today and the most pleasing is to keep them to zero. That's huge for our defense and it gives us a massive confidence boost going into next week."

Up 17-0 at half-time, the Lions controlled the contest and were swift at the breakdown showing plenty of attacking flair in their most cohesive and accurate performance of the tour so far.

The victory was soured by an injury to hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who was stretchered off after what appeared to be a nasty knee to the head, although he recovered enough to return to the bench later.

Farrell, a veteran of three previous Lions tours, came on 10 minutes into the second half after being controversially called up to replace Elliot Daly, who broke his arm against Queensland Reds.

It was his first game in two months after a challenging season with French side Racing 92, but the former England captain quickly blew away any cobwebs playing at inside centre.

By the time he arrived the damage had been done, with tries from Van der Merwe, Ben White, and Sione Tuipulotu overwhelming the ragtag invitational team under the guidance of incoming Wallabies coach Les Kiss.

It was the first time rugby powerhouses Australia and New Zealand had joined forces since 1989, but they barely had a week's preparation.

"They put us under pressure with the aerial game and competed well, they are a big force," Australia and New Zealand co-captain David Havili said of the Lions.

"I'm proud of the way the boys came together. It was about connection for us and I loved the way the Aussie boys and Kiwi boys just gelled."

Their weaknesses were exploited by a Lions side knowing it was their last chance to impress head coach Andy Farrell before he picks his test 23 for Brisbane.

Ireland's Hugo Keenan put up his hand to be test full-back with an accomplished effort in place of main rival Blair Kinghorn who is nursing an injured knee.

Jac Morgan excelled at openside flanker as did Henry Pollock at blindside as the fight for back-row spots heats up.

Scottish duo Tuipulotu and Huw Jones were slick again in their battle with Irish pair Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose to be starting centers.

The Lions showed plenty of early intent and caught the hosts napping when Keenan cleverly took a quick lineout and Van der Merwe powered over in the corner.

A second try, this one converted, came minutes later when a gap was opened by the ruck and scrum-half White hit the accelerator to dart through under the posts.

It was the type of start the Lions have been striving for all tour and they surged 17-0 clear after 20 minutes when Van der Merwe grabbed his second, finishing a flowing move that split the defense.

The home side needed to begin the second-half well, but were rocked by a Lions try in the opening minutes when Tuipulotu hit the line to perfection after a tap and go from White.

With a 24-0 lead, it was all over bar Farrell's cameo and there were further tries from lock Scott Cummings, Van der Merwe, hooker Ronan Kelleher and Pollock.

