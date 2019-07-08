Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

FC Tokyo beats Gamba Osaka 3-1 to maintain lead in J.League

TOKYO

Kensuke Nagai scored twice as FC Tokyo beat Gamba Osaka 3-1 on Sunday to remain in first place in the J.League.

After Gamba went ahead on an early goal, Nagai equalized in the 36th minute then put his team ahead for good just three minutes later on a header for his sixth goal of the season.

Diego Oliveira added an insurance goal midway through the second half as Tokyo improved to 39 points, six ahead of second-place Yokohama F Marinos, which beat Oita Trinita 1-0 on Saturday.

Kawasaki Frontale remained in third place on 32 points after being held to a goalless draw by Sagan Tosu.

In other matches, Shonan Bellmare beat Nagoya Grampus 2-0 while Consadole Sapporo and Matsumoto Yamaga finished 1-1.

Cerezo Osaka drew 1-1 at Sanfrecce Hiroshima, while Shinzo Koroki scored the winner in Urawa Reds' 1-0 win over Vegalta Sendai.

Former Spain international David Villa scored for the third straight game, but Shimizu S-Pulse beat Vissel Kobe 2-1.

Fourth-place Kashima Antlers beat last-place Jubilo Iwata 2-0.

