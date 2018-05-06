Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FC Tokyo beats Kawasaki 2-0 to close gap on J.League leaders

TOKYO

Kento Hashimoto and Masato Morishige scored as FC Tokyo beat Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 away on Saturday to move within five points of J.League leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Hashimoto opened the scoring in the 14th minute and Morishige doubled the advantage in the 69th with his second goal of the season.

Defending champions Kawasaki were handed their fourth loss of the season and are in fourth place, 10 points behind Hiroshima.

Kazuki Fukai and Ken Tokura scored as third place Consadole Sapporo beat Gamba Osaka 2-0, to trail Hiroshima by six points

Hiroshima faces Vissel Kobe on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Kengo Kawamata netted the winning goal in the 84th minute as Jubilo Iwata beat Kashiwa Reysol 2-1 while Cerezo Osaka beat V-Varen Nagasaki 2-0.

