Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

FC Tokyo beats Vissel Kobe 3-1 in J.League

0 Comments
TOKYO

Yojiro Takahagi, Arthur Silva and Kento Hashimoto scored first-half goals as FC Tokyo beat Vissel Kobe 3-1 in the J.League on Saturday to keep the pressure on leaders Kashima Antlers.

Takahagi opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute, and Silva doubled the advantage just four minutes later with his first goal of the season. Hashimoto increased the lead late in the first half before Joan Oumari got a goal back for the hosts in the 66th.

FC Tokyo and Kashima both have 56 points with Tokyo trailing on goal difference. Antlers played to a 1-1 draw with Matsumoto Yamaga on Friday.

Also, third-place Yokohama F Marinos improved to 55 points with a 3-1 win over Shonan Bellmare. Teruhito Nakagawa, Mateus dos Santos Castro and Marcos Junior scored for Yokohama.

Kawasaki Frontale drew with Gamba Osaka 2-2, while Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Shimizu S-Pulse 2-1 on goals by Hayao Kawabe and Douglas Vieira. Hiroshima is in fourth place on 50 points.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog