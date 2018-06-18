Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Roger Federer returns the ball to Milos Raonic during the final of the ATP Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Sunday June 17, 2018. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)
tennis

Federer beats Raonic for Stuttgart title

STUTTGART, Germany

Roger Federer defeated Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (3) to mark his return from three months off with the Stuttgart Open title on Sunday.

The Swiss great, who is assured of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Rafael Nadal on Monday, broke at 1-1 in the opening set and held his nerve in the second, where Raonic double-faulted.

Federer skipped the entire clay-court season for the second year in a row, but he wrapped up his 18th grass-court title in 1 hour and 18 minutes - his 98th title overall and third of the season after victories at the Australian Open and World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam.

"It's a wonderful feeling. I fought hard. When you finally manage it, the joy is even greater," said Federer, who extended his grass-court winning streak to 16 matches including his titles at Halle and Wimbledon last year.

The 36-year-old will need to defend his title at Halle to maintain his No. 1 spot ahead of Wimbledon.

