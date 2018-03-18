Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns a shot against Borna Coric, of Croatia, during the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
tennis

Federer edges Coric in 3 sets in Indian Wells semifinals

By BETH HARRIS
INDIAN WELLS, Calif.

Roger Federer rallied to beat Borna Coric 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, extending his career-best start to 17-0 and putting him in the final of the BNP Paribas Open with a chance to win his record sixth title.

Federer overcame a slow start Saturday in front of a partisan crowd that included Rod Laver and Pete Sampras. He rallied from a 5-7, 2-4 deficit to win the final four games of the second set, breaking Coric twice for the first time in the match.

There were five breaks in the third when Federer trailed 4-3. He broke Coric after two deuces on his way to winning the last three games of the two-hour, 20-minute struggle.

Federer hasn't started a season so well since 2006, when he won his first 16 matches en route to a 92-5 record.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

