Roger Federer lifted the Miami title for the fourth time Photo: AFP/File
tennis

Federer jumps to 4th in rankings after Miami triumph

By Karim Sahib
PARIS

Roger Federer jumped up one spot to fourth in the ATP rankings released on Monday after capturing his 101st career title with his victory over John Isner in Miami.

The Swiss great switched places with Austria's Dominic Thiem, who had briefly climbed to fourth after defeating Federer in the final at Indian Wells two weeks ago.

Rising Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas moved up to a career best of eighth, while Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov cracked the top 20 for the first time following his run to the Miami semi-finals.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, 18, soared 24 places to 33rd after matching compatriot Shapovalov's run to the last four in Florida before losing to defending champion Isner.

Novak Djokovic remains comfortably clear at the top despite crashing out in the last 16 in Miami, with Rafael Nadal still well ahead of third-ranked Alexander Zverev as the Spaniard targets a return from injury for the clay-court season.

ATP rankings on April 1:

  1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,070 pts
  2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,725
  3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,040
  4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,590 (+1)
  5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,765 (-1)
  6. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,200
  7. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,115
  8. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,240 (+2)
  9. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 3,225 (-1)
  10. John Isner (USA) 3,085 (-1)
  11. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,015
  12. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,810
  13. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,345
  14. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,295 (+1)
  15. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,140 (-1)
  16. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 2,021
  17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,930 (+2)
  18. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 1,885 (-1)
  19. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1,875 (-1)
  20. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1,820 (+3)
© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Know the Right Way to Employ Staff in Japan

Get free advice on labor and other related laws to help you with hiring and supporting your employees.

Tokyo Employment Consultation Center

Click Here

