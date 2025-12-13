 Japan Today
Roger Federer won his last Australian Open in 2018 Image: AFP
tennis

Federer to headline launch of 2026 Australian Open

MELBOURNE

Roger Federer will return to the scene of some of his greatest triumphs in January when he headlines a "Battle of the World No.1s" to officially launch the 2026 Australian Open, organizers said Friday.

The Swiss great will be back on Rod Laver Arena for the first time since he retired in 2022 as the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park introduces an inaugural "opening ceremony".

Held on the evening before the tournament starts on January 18, it will include a tribute to Federer, who won the Norman Brookes trophy six times among his 20 major titles.

He will also join four-time Australian Open winner Andre Agassi and Australians Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt for a star-studded match.

"It feels like a lifetime ago that I coined the phrase the 'Happy Slam' for the Australian Open, and it still makes me smile when I think about all the moments I've had there," Federer said. "I've experienced so many emotions on Rod Laver Arena -- the joy of lifting 'Norman' six times, the honor of playing in front of Rod Laver himself.

"The challenge of competing against my biggest rivals, and always the overwhelming love and support of the Australian fans.

"Coming back to win the AO in 2017 is one of my most treasured Grand Slam memories and backing it up to win in 2018 was another dream come true in Melbourne."

Federer also won the tournament in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2010.

