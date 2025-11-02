 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain South Africa Japan Rugby
South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scores a try during the Quilter Nations Series match against Japan at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
rugby union

Springboks rout Japan 61-7

0 Comments
LONDON

Two brilliant solo tries by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu highlighted South Africa's 61-7 win against Japan at a wet Wembley on Saturday.

The Springboks scored nine tries to one, the power and speed of the recent back-to-back Rugby Championship winners too hot for Japan in their first matchup since the 2019 World Cup quarterfinals.

The Springboks' lineout drive and Feinberg-Mngomezulu's silky skills led them to a commanding 26-0 lead by halftime.

The game served as a lead-in for South Africa's showdown with Six Nations champion France in Paris next Saturday.

A first-minute high tackle on Feinberg-Mngomezulu immediately put South Africa on attack and captain Siya Kolisi scored the first try in a maul.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu then scored from his own chip and converted, and minutes later the flyhalf sold a dummy and scored again but couldn’t convert as the Springboks were 19-0 up after 18 minutes.

Prop Ox Nche left injured but just before the break the Sprinngboks' lineout maul was pulled down, earning a penalty try and a yellow card for Japan tighthead Shuhei Takeuchi.

In the second half, Japan went down to 13 briefly after flanker Ben Gunter was yellow-carded.

The Springboks took advantage as good handling by Cheslin Kolbe, Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Kwagga Smith set up a first test try for replacement prop Wilco Louw in his 25th cap.

Japan, down a man, managed to get a converted try thanks to a quick tapped penalty by fullback Yoshitaka Yazaki.

But at 33-7, the Boks ran riot in the last half-hour. Kurt-Lee Arendse scored the first of his two tries from a stolen lineout, and more tries by Andre Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel took them past 60 for a team-record score against Japan.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel