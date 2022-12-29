Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Euro 2020 final between England and Italy was marred by ticketless fans forcing their way into Wembley Photo: AFP
soccer

Fences could be erected at Wembley in response to Euro final chaos

LONDON

New gated perimeter fencing could be erected at Wembley as part of the Football Association's response to the chaotic scenes at the Euro 2020 final.

A review conducted by Baroness Casey last year found there were more than 20 incidences which could have resulted in serious injury or death surrounding the match between England and Italy on July 11, 2021.

The review found around 2,000 ticketless individuals gained entry to Wembley on the day.

The individuals were found to have gained entry by tailgating other fans or involvement in one of 17 mass breaches of disabled access gates and emergency fire doors.

"We have submitted a planning application to Brent Council for new secure entrance portals," said a FA spokesperson.

"These are part of the works we are carrying out, based on the Casey Review recommendations."

Wembley will host the Champions League final in 2024 and could host another European Championship final in 2028 should the UK and Ireland's bid to host the tournament be successful.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

hooligans over a puck or over a ball both quite out of proportion to their meaning

0 ( +0 / -0 )

