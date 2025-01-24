Fernandes hands Man Utd dramatic victory over Rangers

soccer

By Kieran CANNING

Manchester United closed in on a direct passage to the Europa League last 16 thanks to Bruno Fernandes' late winner to beat Rangers 2-1 in Thursday's Battle of Britain.

The Red Devils looked set to suffer more disappointment at Old Trafford when Cyriel Dessers levelled for an injury-ravaged Rangers in the 88th minute.

But Fernandes spared United's blushes and possibly the playoff round by blasting home in stoppage time.

United move up to fourth in the table with one match of the league phase remaining.

The top eight will qualify directly for the last 16, which may now be beyond Rangers, who slip to 13th.

However, the Glasgow giants did themselves proud in the circumstances as Philippe Clement had to turn to two teenagers off the bench in the second half as his injury problems mounted.

Ruben Amorim had blasted United's current crop as the worst in the club's history after a bruising 3-1 defeat to Brighton at the weekend.

That was a fourth defeat in five home games and United's nervousness in front of an expectant crowd was clear to see in the early stages.

Rangers were left to rue not making more of the first big chance of the match when Altay Bayindir denied Nico Raskin and Ridvan Yilmaz chipped the rebound over.

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away in the closing weeks of the transfer window as United look to ease their issues with meeting profit and sustainability rules.

The Argentine is attracting interest from Napoli and Chelsea and should have signed off with at least one goal if it is to be his final appearance for the club.

Garnacho's goalbound effort was deflected over by Raskin before United had the ball in the net from the resulting corner.

Matthijs de Ligt's towering header was controversially ruled out for a foul on Robin Propper and VAR did not intervene.

Amad Diallo has been the shining light in troubled times in Amorim's early months and was keen to make an impression against his former club, where he spent an unfruitful loan spell during the 2021/22 season.

Diallo was largely kept quiet, although Jack Butland had to block a low shot after a neat one-two with Bruno Fernandes.

Already shorn of John Souttar, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Ianis Hagi, Danilo and Oscar Cortes, Rangers had to cope with three more injuries as Leon Balogun and Connor Barron did not appear for the second half and Vaclav Cerny limped off on the hour mark.

Clement had to throw on two 18-year-olds with barely any first team experience in Bailey Rice and Findlay Curtis.

Yet, they were ultimately only beaten by a huge error from one of their most experienced players.

Butland did not play for United during a spell with the Red Devils in 2023.

The former England international endured a nightmare return as he punched Diallo's corner into his own net to break the deadlock.

United failed to press home the advantage as Garnacho fired a glorious chance off the post from close range.

And they could have been punished as Dessers smashed home after Harry Maguire got caught underneath a long ball.

Not for the first time this season, Fernandes rode to United's rescue with the one moment of quality in a scrappy game when he cushioned Lisandro Martinez's cross through Butland's legs.

Rangers are still set to at least make the playoff round and have an outside chance at making the top eight if they beat Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox next week.

United travel to Romanian side FCSB with a point likely enough to secure place in the last 16.

