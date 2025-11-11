 Japan Today
APTOPIX Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco loses a tyre during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track, in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)
auto racing

Ferrari boss says Hamilton and Leclerc need to 'focus on driving and talk less'

MILAN

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc need to “focus on driving and talk less,” Ferrari executive chairman John Elkann warned Monday after both of the team’s drivers failed to finish the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The results dropped Ferrari down to fourth in the constructors’ standings and left both Hamilton and Leclerc winless this season.

Hamilton, who has been critical of his team all season, called the weekend “a nightmare.”

Leclerc said he was “not happy” and called his car “very slow” after struggling in sprint qualifying.

Hamilton had to retire midrace due to damage to his car, while Leclerc also went out with damage after getting caught up in a collision between Oscar Piastri and Kimi Antonelli.

Elkann addressed Ferrari’s troubles on the sidelines of a sponsorship announcement between Stellantis and the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

“Brazil was a big disappointment but if we look at the season we can say that our mechanics are actually winning the championship with the performances that they’ve made in terms of pole positions and pit stops,” Elkann said. “There’s no doubt that the car has improved.

“If we look at everything else, it’s not up to standards,” Elkann added. “It’s important that our drivers focus on driving and talk less.”

Ferrari will go winless this season if neither Hamilton nor Leclerc see the checkered flag at the last three races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

“We have some big races remaining and it’s not impossible to finish second,” Elkann said, referring to the constructor’s standings, where it’s a tight race between Mercedes (398 points), Red Bull (366) and Ferrari (362).

McLaren is far ahead in first with 756 points.

