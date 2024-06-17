 Japan Today
France Le Mans Auto Racing
Ferrari 499P Hybrid Hypercar WEC's team, Spanish driver Miguel Molina, right, Italian driver Antonio Fuoco, left, and Danish driver Nicklas Nielsen, center, celebrate on the podium after winning Le 24 Hours of Le Mans sports-car race Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Le Mans, France. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)
auto racing

Ferrari overcomes late drama to hang on for second consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans victory

LE MANS, France

Ferrari made it two in a row as it outlasted Toyota to win a weather-affected 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday with the trio of Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina crossing the line in the No. 50 car 14 seconds ahead of the No. 7 of Nyck de Vries, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez.

The No. 51 Ferrari helmed by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi rounded out the top three in the latest running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.

Rain and fog brought out the safety car in the early hours of the morning with Ferrari jostling with Toyota and Porsche for top spot. But with dawn breaking, the racing resumed under a green flag with several teams in contention.

With less than six hours remaining the No. 50 Ferrari made its move just before more rain fell with Fuoco moving up the grid. Nielsen then survived more late drama when a flapping door forced the car into an unscheduled pit stop but managed to hang on for victory.

“Nicklas. Antonio. Miguel. You’ll be forever part of the legend now,” the FIA World Endurance Championship said on social media.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

