auto racimg

FIA deputy president resigns in protest at how the auto racing governing body is run

0 Comments
PARIS

Turmoil at the FIA, the governing body for Formula 1 and other auto racing, has deepened after its deputy president for sport resigned in protest at how it is run.

Robert Reid's resignation is the latest sign of discontent with the direction taken by the FIA under President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, whose tenure has seen numerous senior officials leave or be replaced.

“I took on this role to help deliver greater transparency, stronger governance, and more collaborative leadership,” Reid posted on social media.

“Over time, those principles have been increasingly set aside and I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that no longer reflects them.”

The FIA has also clashed with F1 drivers over Ben Sulayem's plans to crack down on swearing. New rules introduced for 2025 make it possible for the FIA to suspend drivers who repeatedly swear or make political statements.

F1 champion Max Verstappen kept his answers to a minimum at an FIA news conference last year after he was punished for swearing. Drivers in the world rally championship last month boycotted interviews to protest a fine issued to a driver who used an expletive in an interview.

