Newsletter Signup Register / Login
auto racing

FIA opens application process for new F1 teams

0 Comments
PARIS

Formula One took a step closer to expanding the grid when governing body the FIA launched its application process for prospective new teams on Thursday.

That could favor Andretti Global, for which Michael Andretti is partnering with General Motors' Cadillac brand. The American alliance has been lobbying the FIA to join F1 but face opposition from current teams worried that an 11th team would dilute their income.

The FIA said on Thursday there was a “high level of interest from a number of potential candidates" but didn't name any. Prospective candidates will be asked about their environmental credentials and how they would make a “positive societal impact” by joining F1.

“The growth and appeal of the FIA Formula One world championship is at unprecedented levels,” FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in a statement.

“The FIA believes the conditions are right for interested parties, which meet the selection criteria, to express a formal interest in entering the championship.”

The FIA didn't say when applications would close, when it might decide on new teams or when they could start racing, though Ben Sulayem referred to the new engine rules coming in 2026 as a factor attracting interest from potential new teams.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog