Newsletter Signup Register / Login
basketball

FIBA chooses sites for 2020 Olympic qualifying tournaments

0 Comments
MIES, Switzerland

Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia have been selected as hosts for the qualifying basketball tournaments that will determine the final four men's spots available in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Those tournaments will take place from June 23-28. Each of those four nations will host a six-team event, where the winner will earn a spot in the Tokyo Games.

Besides the host nations for the qualifiers, the 20 other nations that will complete for those last four spots are Slovenia, Angola, Senegal, Mexico, Uruguay, China, Korea, Greece, Russia, Brazil, Italy, Puerto Rico, Turkey, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, New Zealand and Tunisia.

Japan automatically qualified for the men's 12-team Olympic field as the host nation. The U.S., Argentina, Nigeria, Spain, France, Iran and Australia clinched Olympic spots at the World Cup this summer by finishing as the best teams in their respective FIBA regions — the Americas, Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

The women's Olympic field will be filled by four different four-team qualifying tournaments, which will be held from Feb. 6-9 in Belgium, France, Serbia and possibly China. The Chinese hosting rights are contingent on that country advancing out of a pre-qualifying tournament currently taking place in New Zealand. If China falters there, FIBA will choose another nation to host.

Japan and the U.S. have already qualified for the Olympic women's field.

The draws for all eight qualifying tournaments will be held Nov 27.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog