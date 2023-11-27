Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mavericks Clippers Basketball
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
sports

FIBA holds draw for final 4 Olympic men's basketball qualifying events

0 Comments
By TIM REYNOLDS
PARIS

Dallas' Luka Doncic, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns all still have a chance to play in next summer’s Paris Olympics.

But at least two of those stars won’t get there.

FIBA held the Olympic qualifying tournament draws for the final four spots left in the Paris Games field on Monday — with Slovenia, Greece and the Dominican Republic all getting slotted into the same event. That means, at most, only one of those nations will make it to the Olympics.

Doncic has been Slovenia's best player for years, Antetokounmpo is the best player for Greece and Towns led the Dominican Republic to a strong showing at the World Cup this past summer.

“These tournaments are something else,” FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis said. “They are six-team tournaments, every game counts, you have 12 of the top 20 teams in the world playing there. Each game could be a quarterfinal of the World Cup or a quarterfinal of the Olympics.”

There are eight teams already with berths for the 12-team Olympic men's field. France qualified as the host nation, and seven other teams — the four-time defending gold medalist U.S., World Cup champion Germany, Canada, Japan, South Sudan, Serbia and Australia — qualified based on their finishes at this past summer’s World Cup in the Philippines.

The format for the qualifying events is simple: four tournaments, to be hosted by Spain, Greece, Latvia and Puerto Rico over July 2-7, 2024. There are six teams in each tournament, and it’s winner-take-all — each event sending one team to the Paris Games.

The four host sites were chosen by FIBA earlier Monday, before the draw was held.

In the qualifying tournaments, each team plays two games against its own group, and the top two teams in each group move into a semifinal. First-place teams from Group A would play second-place teams from Group B, and vice-versa, at each site. Those semifinal winners will meet to decide the Olympic spot.

A look at the qualifying fields, broken down by site and with world ranking in parentheses:

Group A: Slovenia (11), New Zealand (21), Croatia (30).

Group B: Egypt (41), Greece (14), Dominican Republic (18).

Group A: Lebanon (28), Angola (34), Spain (2).

Group B: Finland (20), Poland (15), Bahamas (57).

Group A: Georgia (23), Philippines (38), Latvia (8).

Group B: Brazil (12), Cameroon (67), Montenegro (17).

Group A: Mexico (25), Ivory Coast (33), Lithuania (10).

Group B: Italy (13), Puerto Rico (16), Bahrain (69).

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog