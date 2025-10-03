FIFA 'cannot solve geopolitical problems' like Gaza, says Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has faced calls for Israel's national team to be suspended over the Gaza conflict

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday soccer "cannot solve geopolitical problems", as he comes under pressure to suspend Israel over the Palestinian conflict.

The sport's world governing body said in a statement that at a meeting of the FIFA Council, Infantino "stressed the importance of promoting peace and unity, particularly in the context of the ongoing situation in Gaza".

"At FIFA, we are committed to using the power of football to bring people together in a divided world," Infantino said. "Our thoughts are with those who are suffering in the many conflicts that exist around the world today, and the most important message that football can convey right now is one of peace and unity."

He added: "FIFA cannot solve geopolitical problems, but it can and must promote football around the world by harnessing its unifying, educational, cultural and humanitarian values."

Infantino later met with Palestinian Football Association (PFA) chief Jibril Rajoub at FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

On Wednesday, Rajoub also met with International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry in Lausanne.

"I commend President Rajoub and the PFA for their resilience at this time," Infantino posted on Instagram.

The FIFA statement and Infantino's social media post made no mention of Israel or its soccer federation, despite growing calls to exclude the team from international competitions in the midst of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

FIFA banned Russia in 2022, shortly after Russian forces invaded Ukraine -- despite the fact that Russia hosted the World Cup finals four years earlier.

The head of the Norwegian Football Federation, Lise Klaveness, last week called for Israel to be banned.

"Personally, I think if Russia is out, Israel should be out too. That is my personal opinion," she said.

Norway are due to play Israel in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in Oslo on October 11.

Israel are currently third in their group with nine points, the same as second-placed Italy, while Norway are top with 15 points.

