Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been banned for two matches by FIFA Image: AFP
soccer

FIFA bans Argentina goalkeeper Martinez for 'offensive behavior'

PARIS

Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been banned for two matches by FIFA for "offensive behavior", the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Aston Villa star was also found guilty of "violating principles of fair play" in two separate episodes.

Martinez was found to have violated FIFA's code of conduct when holding a replica of the Copa America trophy to his groin after the World Cup qualifier win over Chile on September 5.

It is not the first time Martinez has performed such an action having also done it with the Golden Glove trophy for best goalkeeper after Argentina beat France on penalties in the 2022 World Cup final.

FIFA also sanctioned him for hitting a TV cameraman's camera with his gloves after their 2-1 defeat by Colombia on September 10.

The AFA expressed their dissatisfaction with the FIFA ruling.

"It should be noted that the Argentine Football Association expresses its absolute disagreement with the decision taken by the FIFA disciplinary committee," they said in a statement.

As a result of the decision Martinez -- also a key member of the Argentina side that won the Copa America in July, as well as the 2021 edition -- will miss the World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela on October 10 and Bolivia on October 15.

Argentina are top of the South American qualifying table with 18 points after eight matches. Colombia are just two points behind.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

