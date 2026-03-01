FIFA details Infantino's $6 mil pay deal with 33% increase in bonus after 2025 Club World Cup

Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino, president of FIFA, tries out a USA hat during a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

soccer

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

FIFA President Gianni Infantino got a 33% increase in his annual bonus last year as part of a $6 million pay package detailed Thursday by soccer’s world body.

Infantino’s basic annual salary was unchanged at 2.6 million Swiss francs ($3.3 million) and his bonus rose by 550,000 Swiss francs ($695,000) to 2.2 million Swiss francs ($2.78 million) in 2025, when FIFA organized its first monthlong men’s Club World Cup in the United States.

In each of the prior two years, Infantino’s annual bonus had been 1.65 Swiss francs ($2 million).

It was unclear if the FIFA leader is entitled to further payments including for keeping homes in his native Switzerland and Florida, where FIFA has a base in Coral Gables organizing the 2026 World Cup across North America.

The Club World Cup heavily backed by Saudi Arabian money added about $2 billion to FIFA’s revenue, which is set to be at least $13 billion for the four-year period through this year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA on Thursday published annual accounts with a budget target for 2027-30 of $14 billion in estimated revenue.

That four-year commercial cycle includes the second edition of the men's Club World Cup — in a host nation yet to be decided — and a men’s and women’s World Cup.

The Women’s World Cup will be in Brazil in 2027 and the men’s 2030 World Cup will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, plus single games in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

FIFA said it aims to allocate $2.7 billion of its $14 billion revenue in development money to its 211 member federations, plus continental and regional soccer bodies. That would be a 20% increase on the current four-year period.

Infantino is due for re-election next year for a fourth mandate that would extend his presidency to 15 years through 2031. That is the maximum allowed by FIFA statues, which currently allow his successor just three terms of four years each.

FIFA has published salary details for top executives and senior elected officials as part of transparency reforms passed on the day Infantino was elected in 2016. Payments are decided by a FIFA-appointed compensation panel.

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