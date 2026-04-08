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Spain's and Egypt players react at the end of the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Egypt in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
soccer

FIFA opens disciplinary case against Spanish federation over anti-Muslim chants

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ZURICH

FIFA on Tuesday opened disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish soccer federation because of anti-Muslim chants made by Spanish fans during a game against Egypt last week.

The chants drew condemnation from Spain star Lamine Yamal, the Spanish government and the soccer federation itself.

Spanish police had said they were investigating the behavior by fans during last Tuesday’s friendly game held in Barcelona.

“FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings today against the Spanish FA for the incidents in the friendly against Egypt,” soccer's governing body said in a statement.

Yamal, who is Muslim, said the chants made by some of the fans at RCDE Stadium were disrespectful and intolerable. The Barcelona star said it didn’t matter that he was not targeted.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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