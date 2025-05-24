 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

FIFA orders fines and stadium sanctions against six nations in World Cup qualifying

0 Comments
ZURICH

FIFA fined six soccer federations 20,000 to 26,500 Swiss francs ($24,400 to $32,200) each for discrimination offenses at World Cup qualifying games in March.

Albania’s federation also was ordered to cut the capacity of its stadium by 20%, or fill the seats with “community and/or special interest groups.” Albania's next home game is against Serbia on June 7.

Ecuador, which hosts Brazil on June 5, must cut capacity by 25% or fill the section with community groups, FIFA said in published sanctions from its disciplinary panel.

Paraguay, Romania, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Indonesia also were fined and ordered to reduce stadium capacity at their next home games in World Cup qualifying.

The acts of discrimination were not specified by FIFA.

Qialifiers resume in two weeks for the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog