FIFA picks 52 referees for the World Cup, including 2 women

FILE - Referee Tori Penso, right, points to a penalty as Spain's Olga Carmona reacts during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

soccer

By JAMES ROBSON

Two women will be among the record 52 referees officiating matches at the World Cup starting in two months.

American Tori Penso and Mexican Katia Garcia were on the list of referees announced by global soccer body FIFA on Thursday for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Three women were selected as assistant referees and one as a video match official.

It’s the second time that female referees take part in a men’s World Cup — in Qatar four years ago there were three female referees and three female assistant referees.

Penso was the referee in the Women's World Cup final in 2023.

FIFA said appointments were made on its “long-standing ‘quality first’ principle.”

“The fact that six women match officials have been selected continues a trend that was started four years ago in Qatar as we aim to further develop women’s refereeing,” referees chief Pierluigi Collina said.

FIFA said 170 match officials — 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials — will take part in the tournament. That’s up from 139 match officials in 2022.

The 2026 World Cup is the biggest ever, with 48 teams and 104 matches, and the first to be co-hosted by three countries.

Several referees who took part in the 2022 tournament will be back at this World Cup, including Poland's Szymon Marciniak, who refereed the final four years ago.

Missing from the list was Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala, who was in charge of the chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final in January when Senegal beat Morocco in extra time. Last month, the result was stunningly overturned by African soccer’s governing body and Morocco was awarded title.

Senegal has appealed to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport and both countries claim to be African champion pending the outcome.

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