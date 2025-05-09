 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

FIFA pledges to help create Afghan refugee team in women's soccer for friendly games

0 Comments
ZURICH

FIFA has pledged to help create an Afghanistan refugee team in women’s soccer that can play friendly games outside of competitions during a sports ban by the Taliban on women in the country.

The move on Friday does not yet meet exiled players’ wish to be a recognized Afghanistan women's national team playing qualifying games for the Women’s World Cup and Asian championships.

Afghanistan has not played an official women's competitive game since 2018, and the return to power of the Taliban regime in 2021 shut down women’s sport.

As one of FIFA's 211 national members, the Afghanistan soccer federation has a statutory obligation “to prevent and fight against any kind of discrimination ... (and) promote the development of women’s football and the full participation of women at all levels."

The Afghan federation has not fulfilled its obligations but has not been suspended by FIFA.

FIFA said its ruling council approved a strategy for Afghan women’s soccer that “foresees the establishment of the Afghan women’s refugee team.”

“FIFA is engaging directly with the relevant players,” the soccer body said, and will “organize and facilitate its operations to start its activities as soon as possible.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel