FIFA president Infantino defends giving peace prize to Trump

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino defended his controversial decision to award a peace prize to U.S. President Donald Trump as he dismissed calls for a World Cup boycott.
Infantino was widely criticized for giving Trump the honor on behalf of his governing body at the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington DC in December.
The move drew further scrutiny after U.S. forces seized Venezuelan president Miguel Maduro, while Trump caused more controversy with his desire to acquire Greenland for national security reasons.
However, Infantino insisted Trump was deserving of FIFA's inaugural peace prize, telling Sky News on Monday: "Objectively, he deserves it.
"Whatever we can do to help peace in the world, we should be doing it, and for this reason, for some time we were thinking we should do something to reward people who do something."
Infantino rejected suggestions there might be a boycott of this year's World Cup -- to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19 -- due to policies adopted at home and abroad by the Trump administration.
There has been unrest in a number of U.S. cities, most notably Minneapolis, over the Trump administration's approach to immigration enforcement.
But Infantino said there were never calls for businesses to boycott a country, "so why football?"
The 55-year-old added: "In our divided world, in our aggressive world, we need occasions where people can come, can meet around the passion (for football)."
Infantino also said FIFA and UEFA -- European football's governing body -- would "have to" look at allowing Russia back into international action.
Russia has been banned since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but the International Olympic Committee has now recommended sports federations allow Russian teams to compete at youth level.
"We have to(look at readmitting Russia. Definitely," Infantino said. "This ban has not achieved anything, it has just created more frustration and hatred.
"Having girls and boys from Russia being able to play football games in other parts of Europe would help."© 2026 AFP
Garthgoyle
No superar. All these corrupted people pat each other in the shoulder knowing they're as corrupted as themselves.
ThePunisher
Infantino is easily the worst and most corrupt sports administrator in the world currently.
grund
In the name of honesty, the should just rename it the Trump Prize. The Trumpiest Trump of the year gets the Fifa Trump Prize.
Wasabi
Those people have absolutely no shame
Capuchin
FIFA president defends giving peace prize to infant.
falseflagsteve
Well. FIFA is in it to make dough, nothing else you see.
HopeSpringsEternal
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Machado, who gave her medal to Trump, both appreciate obvious facts, that dozens of country leaders, especially those Trump helped achieve Peace, all wrote to letters to the Nobel Committee recommending Trump
masugomi
FIFA gave Trump a peace prize—because nothing says “global harmony” like a guy who tried to buy Greenland and start international beefs on Twitter.
Translation: the host wrote the check, so they handed him the trophy.NobelButMakeItSponsorable #DoBetterFIFA
TokyoLiving
The farce of the year..
A consolation prize for the fascist childish narcissistic clown..
Boycott Trump's world cup...
OKuniyoshi
One word, corruption. Whoever is in charge, should implement China's style anti corruption laws/rules.
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump's not making once cent due to the WC, that he obtained in his first term, rather he's helping improve US economy, as it'll add at least 0.1% to 2026 US GDP growth
runner3
The two of them are corrupt. If anyone that "shouldn't" get a peace prize it's Trump!
Redtail Swift
This is too funny. Too Infants on stage!
Garthgoyle
If an individual is constantly asking for a peace prize and is willing to coerce others who have already got it to give theirs away, then that individual is most likely not worthy of such recognition.
amber
Boycott the World Cup, boycott america.
lostrune2
It's a meaningless prize - the Saudi prince will get it too when Saudi Arabia hosts the World Cup in 2034