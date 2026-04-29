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Referee Facundo Tello shows a yellow card to Jamaica's Ronaldo Webster (22) during the World Cup playoff final soccer match between DR Congo and Jamaica in Guadalajara, Mexico, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
soccer

FIFA proposes new World Cup rule on yellow cards to help avoid player bans in knockout rounds

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia

FIFA is preparing to tweak World Cup rules on yellow cards to ensure fewer players are suspended for key elimination games in North America.

An extra amnesty for yellow cards — wiping player disciplinary records twice during the expanded tournament — will be proposed to a meeting Tuesday of FIFA’s ruling council, people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision is not yet official.

At the World Cup, players must serve a one-game ban if they are shown a yellow card in two different games but they were canceled at previous tournaments after the quarterfinals stage.

That ensured no player would miss the final through suspension just because of getting a yellow card in the semifinal.

The expanded 48-team World Cup format, with an extra round-of-32 knockout stage, led to a FIFA review aimed at helping keep players on the field.

FIFA proposes to clear the disciplinary records of players who have one yellow card after the three-game group stage so they start the knockout phase afresh.

A second amnesty after the quarterfinals will apply for players who got one yellow during the three previous knockout rounds and whose teams advanced to the semifinals.

The World Cup will be played June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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