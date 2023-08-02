Newsletter Signup Register / Login
United States' Sophia Smith, left, is replaced by Megan Rapinoe during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women's World Cup greets its 1 millionth ticketholder as sales approach 1.7 million

SYDNEY

A Colorado woman has been recognized as the 1 millionth ticketholder to attend a game at the Women’s World Cup being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Soccer’s world governing body on Tuesday said Rebecca Sheely had the milestone ticket when she went to Auckland’s Eden Park to watch the defending champion U.S. team hold on for a 0-0 draw with Portugal.

FIFA said total ticket sales have almost reached 1.7 million. The tournament has already broken attendance records for a Women’s World Cup.

The previous mark was around 1.35 million who attended a 52-game tournament in Canada in 2015. The 2023 edition has been expanded to 32 teams and will include 64 matches.

Rebecca Sheely and her daughter, Janelle, said they'd been following the U.S. women's team at the last three World Cups and had tickets all the way to the final.

The opening games on July 20 set records for women’s soccer matches in both co-host countries. The crowd at New Zealand’s upset win over Norway set a new national mark of 42,137. Australia’s 1-0 over Ireland later that day attracted 75,784 at Stadium Australia.

Just looking at the numbers, the growth of the women’s game over the past decade or so has been very impressive. Wipes the floor with many men’s sports in terms of viewership.

I have great respect for Australia and NZ as sporting countries, but I think these figures could have been even higher had this tournament been played in a football mad country with a larger population.

Worldwide, it will be interesting to see if the viewing figures top the 1.1 billion set in the last World Cup. That would be some going.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

