Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FIFA are to move over 100 jobs from their Zurich headquarters to Miami, the organisation confirmed on Tuesday Photo: AFP
soccer

FIFA to move 100 jobs from Zurich to Miami

0 Comments
By Simon EVANS
MIAMI

FIFA is to relocate more than 100 staff jobs, including its legal department, from Zurich to Miami as the organization intensifies it's decentralization efforts, a source with knowledge of the move told AFP on Tuesday.

Global football's governing body had already moved part of its large member associations department to Paris and recently opened offices in Miami to assist with organization of the 2026 World Cup which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Those offices will take on a larger role now with the permanent arrival of staff working in four different departments.

A source familiar with the matter told AFP that the Legal and Compliance, Risk and Advisory departments would all be moving to Miami along with the organization's judicial bodies.

The source said that as well as the upcoming World Cup, Miami was seen as a strategic location given its proximity to the 41 member associations in the CONCACAF region covering North and Central America and the Caribbean and easy connections to South America.

As well as the World Cup, the United States will also host FIFA's expanded Club World Cup in 2025.

Staff at FIFA were informed of the move in an email distributed on Tuesday.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed staff were relocating to Miami but did not specify the number of positions heading to Florida.

"FIFA is a global governing body and some departments have been informed about a planned move to a new permanent office in Miami," the spokesperson told AFP.

"This is in line with the global vision of an organization that has 211 member associations. Our new offices in Miami and Singapore are in addition to our Paris office and regional development offices around the world. FIFA headquarters remain in Zurich," the spokesperson added.

FIFA's headquarters, in the hills above Zurich is known as 'The Home of FIFA' and has been the organization's base since 2007.

FIFA was established in Paris in 1904 but moved to Zurich in 1932.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog