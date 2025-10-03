 Japan Today
The 2026 FIFA World Cup match ball named Trionda is pictured during its unveiling in New York Image: AFP
soccer

FIFA unveils Trionda, the official ball of the 2026 World Cup

NEW YORK

FIFA has unveiled the official match ball for the 2026 World Cup, combining high-tech refinements and design details celebrating the three co-host countries -- the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The ball, called Trionda, was again designed by German manufacturer Adidas, provider of the official World Cup balls since the 1970 tournament.

"I am delighted and proud to present the Trionda," FIFA president Gianni Infantino as the ball was revealed at an event in New York on Thursday.

The first World Cup organized by three countries, with 48 teams competing, inspired both the name and the design of the ball featuring red, blue and green colors.

Iconography from each host nation -- maple leaves from Canada, the eagle from Mexico and stars from the United States also feature, with a triangle referring to the unity of the three countries.

Less visible are technological advancements that include deep seams designed to produce "optimal in-flight stability" and embossed icons that improve grip in wet or humid conditions.

A motion sensor chip will relay information on the ball's movement, sending data to the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

The unveiling marks another step in the countdown to the North American World Cup, which will be held June 11-July 19 next year.

FIFA has launched its online phased ticket sales procedures, with more than 4.5 million fans from 216 countries and territories entering the presale draw.

The tournament draw will be held in Washington on December 5.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
The ball from Trump's disastrous World Cup

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It looks plastic.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

