Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

FIFA vote on 2030 World Cup host to be held in 2024

0 Comments
SHANGHAI

The hosts of the 2030 World Cup will only have six years to prepare for the tournament.

The FIFA Council decided at a meeting Thursday that the bidding process will be launched in 2022 and the hosting vote will take place at the congress of all soccer nations in 2024.

The four British nations — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are conducting a feasibility study with Ireland about whether to bid.

But they could face opposition from within Europe as Spain and Portugal consider a joint bid.

There is also a coalition of South American countries pushing ahead with a bid: Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile.

Qatar was given 12 years to prepare for hosting the 2022 World Cup after a vote in 2010.

The 2026 World Cup is being jointly staged by the United States, Canada and Mexico after they were chosen last year by the FIFA Congress.

FIFA's next big World Cup vote comes in May when the council decides the destination of the 2023 women's tournament.

The eight countries interested are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and South Korea. They must file detailed bid plans for the first 32-team tournament by Dec 13.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel